The 2025 Guide To Spotify’s Editorial Playlist

Guide To Get On Spotify Editorial Playlist in 2025

by Josh Buttery via Decent Music PR

Landing your song on a Spotify Playlist in 2025 is still one of the best and most effective ways to boost your streams, to help your music reach new listeners and to build credibility in the music industry. This year, editorials are more competitive than ever – we’re here to update you on what’s changed, and what you can do to have the best chance of getting on an editorial playlist.

What is an Editorial Playlist?

Spotify Editorial Playlists as curated by Spotify’s in-house team of curators. They are hand picked by real humans that are experts in their genres, moods and musical regions. You can usually spot these playlists as they have the Spotify branding on, they differ from user-generated playlists or algorithmic playlists and usually have great visibility. Some classic examples of editorials are ‘New Music Friday’, ‘Rap UK’ or ‘Fresh Finds’.

Why are Editorial Playlists Important?

Editorial playlist placements can totally change the game for independent artists and are important to target for your releases. We have seen some of our artists get placed on editorial playlists and see thousands, even millions of streams – and this exposure more often than not also trickles down into your entire catalogue of music, and has led to spikes in streams, saves and followers on Spotify. As Spotify’s algorithm notices this activity, this can even led to triggering the algorithmic playlists such as ‘Discover Weekly’ or ‘Release Radar’.

It’s not just about the numbers, editorial playlists act as a stamp of approval from Spotify – and we can use this to support your press coverage applications, can be added to your EPK to help you get booked for more shows and festivals, and can even help you in conversations with a label if you are looking go down that route.

As an independent artist who is planning your next release, here’s what you need to know about the latest updates, best practices, and how to give yourself the best chance of getting featured on an editorial playlist.

Submit at Least 4 Weeks in Advance 🗓️

Spotify recommends submitting your track at least 7 days before release, but if you are applying without a PR company like us, or a label recommending you, we have found that a week is no longer enough time if you want a serious shot. In 2025, if you are just pitching on your own, then we’re advising artists to pitch their songs at least 28 days ahead of the release date.

Why so early? Because frankly, the editorial teams are swamped! The team needs time to review your song submissions, check out your profiles, and then to match successful tracks to the right playlist campaigns. By submitting early, you give your release time to build some pre-save traction and this can make it an easier choice for the editors to add your song in to their playlist.

“Although you can submit your track as little as a week before release, this isn’t recommended. Your pitch should be submitted at least 28 days before release for the best chance of being reviewed and playlisted.” — Playlist Push, 2025 ( playlistpush.com )

What to Include in Your Pitch 📄

You can apply for editorials directly through your Spotify for Artists – but the pitch form itself has changed a lot recently. The form is no longer just about genre and release date of your music. So here’s what we have seen really matters:

Tell the story behind the song – Who’s involved in the creation, what inspired you to create it, and add in any personal and/or cultural context to the release.

– Who’s involved in the creation, what inspired you to create it, and add in any personal and/or cultural context to the release. Who’s your target audience – Are you aiming at regional fans? Genre-specific scenes? The more information you provide here, the easier it is for the team to understand.

– Are you aiming at regional fans? Genre-specific scenes? The more information you provide here, the easier it is for the team to understand. Promotion plans – Mention anything you’re doing around release: music videos, PR, radio, tours – Also maybe here you can mention other playlists you

– Mention anything you’re doing around release: music videos, PR, radio, tours – Also maybe here you can mention other playlists you Key metadata – Metadata is super important! Include the mood, instrumentation, tempo and language. This info will help place your release in the right ecosystem.

Remember: You can only pitch unreleased music for editorials, and only one song at a time. So plan properly, and make it count.

Make Your Spotify Profile Playlist-Ready 📊

Spotify editors do look at your profile—and a messy, half-empty profile can hurt your chances. Before you submit:

Update your artist bio with who you are, and any relevant achievements.

Add new press shots – show the face (or faces) behind the music!

Link your socials – make it EASY for the team to find you.

Feature your best tracks.

Create at least one public playlist that reflects your style or influences – this can also be invaluable to helping Spotify’s algorithm place you with the right similar artists and moods!

Your Spotify profile is like your artist CV. Keep it sharp, and make it easy for teams to understand you and get in touch with you.

More Visibility, More Data 🔍

Spotify now gives editors access to more advanced data. That includes:

How your past releases performed.

Listener behaviour (saves, shares, repeat listens).

Playlist traction from algorithmic lists like Release Radar or Discover Weekly.

This means even if you’re pitching a brand new single, what you did before still matters. A consistent, growing presence tells editors you’re not a one-off, and you are here to stay – if the team remembers you and your music, the next pitch will be easier!

Need help with growing that presence and building momentum? Check out our Spotify Playlist Campaigns .

More Tips & Resources 🔗

If you’re serious about getting editorial support, these articles are worth a read:

And don’t forget to check Spotify’s official pitching guide .

Final Thought 💭

Let’s be real – there is no ‘magic formula’ or ‘cheat code’ when it comes to getting featured on editorial playlists as it’s decided by humans! But if your strategy’s tight, your timing’s right, and you’re consistent, then you are giving yourself the best shot possible. Your pitch is more than just a form- it’s your first impression, and the easier you make life for the team, the less friction there is to featuring you on the right playlists. Take the application seriously, put in the work, and make sure everything from your Spotify profile to your press photos show that you are ready for the spotlight.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

How do I get on a Spotify Editorial Playlist?

Submit your track through Spotify for Artists at least 28 days before release. Focus on strong metadata, a clear artist bio, and a compelling pitch.

Why are editorial playlists important for independent artists?

Editorials boost streams, build credibility, and can trigger algorithmic playlists like Discover Weekly and Release Radar.

When should I pitch my song to Spotify editorial playlists?

At least 28 days before – Spotify’s editors need time to review your pitch and build playlist campaigns in advance, 28 days in advance helps make sure they have the time.

What should I include in my Spotify pitch?

Tell the real story behind the song, define your audience, list your promotion plans, and ensure accurate metadata like mood and language.