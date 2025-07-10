The 2025 Polaris Music Prize Short List Albums Revealed

TORONTO (CelebrityAccess) — Organizers of Canada’s Polaris Music Prize, in partnership with CBC, have announced the 10 albums shortlisted for the 2025 Polaris Music Prize.

The 2025 Polaris Music Prize Short List:

Feu de garde – Bibi Club

Journal d’un Loup-Garou – Lou-Adriane Cassidy

City of Clowns – Marie Davidson

SAYA – Saya Gray

All Cylinders – Yves Jarvis

Dunya – Mustafa

Verbathim – Nemahsis

SORRY, IT’S OVER – The OBGMs

Maintenant Jamais – Population II

Bite Down – Ribbon Skirt

The Polaris Music Prize awards $30,000, courtesy of the Slaight Family Foundation, to the artist who creates the Canadian Album of the Year—determined solely on artistic merit, regardless of genre, label, or sales.

The winner will be selected by an 11-member Polaris Grand Jury, drawn from the broader Polaris jury of music critics, broadcasters, and journalists from across Canada.

The 2025 Polaris Music Prize winner will be revealed during the Polaris Gala on September 16 at Massey Hall in Toronto. Scheduled performers include Bibi Club, Lou-Adriane Cassidy, Marie Davidson, Saya Gray, Yves Jarvis, Nemahsis, The OBGMs, Population II, and Ribbon Skirt. Polaris is also thrilled to announce that Haviah Mighty, the 2019 Polaris winner, will host the evening.

CBC, Polaris’ broadcast partner, will support the prize with in-depth coverage at cbcmusic.ca/polaris, beginning July 10, featuring profiles of all 10 shortlisted albums. In the lead-up to the gala, CBC Music will also explore Polaris history through archival content, interviews, and an oral history of the prize.