Billy Lockett Signs A Publishing Deal With Notting Hill

LONDON (CelebrityAccess) — British singer-songwriter Billy Lockett has signed a global publishing deal with independent publisher Notting Hill Music.

Lockett, who hails from Northampton, is a rising star known for his lyricism, vocal style, and piano-driven sound. His 2023 album Abington Grove helped propel him to wider fame with singles like “Hard Act to Follow” and “You’re Not Alone,” which have been featured on outlets such as BBC Radio 2 and Radio X, and have generated millions of streams.

He has also supported major touring artists such as Lana Del Rey, McFly, and Olly Murs, and has headlined his own sold-out shows across the UK and Europe.

“Signing with Notting Hill Music feels like a dream. They’re a company that truly values artistry and long-term growth, and their belief in my music means the world. After years of grinding as an independent artist, this partnership is going to open so many doors. I can’t wait to show everyone what we’re working on next,” Lockett said.

“Billy is exactly the kind of artist we love to work with—a genuine songwriter with a unique voice and a relentless drive. His music connects on such a deep level, and we’re honoured to help take his career to the next stage. He’s already achieved so much independently, and we’re excited to bring our global network and creative support to his incredible talent,” added John Saunderson, Head of A&R at Notting Hill Music.