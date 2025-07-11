Chordal Announces Partnership With TikTok On Its Commercial Music Library

LOS ANGELES (CelebrityAccess) – Chordal, a leading innovator in music rights technology, has signed a multi-year deal with TikTok for the platform’s pre-cleared global Commercial Music Library (CML). By integrating Chordal’s enterprise sync licensing technology InstantClear™, this partnership enhances the efficiency of commercial music licensing for fractionally owned songs, making it easier than ever for rights holders of commercial music to monetize their music within TikTok’s brand-friendly music catalog, and for businesses of all sizes to find music to soundtrack their content on TikTok. For brands on TikTok, the integration will unlock potential access to millions of songs from rightsholders across the entire music industry for the first time.

Two years ago, TikTok launched the Artist Impact Program as part of the Commercial Music Library, which provides brands with an expansive library of pre-cleared music from both emerging and established artists to use in their content, and opens up new revenue streams for the artists whose music powers it. Starting now, rights holders can use Chordal’s InstantClear™ technology to opt into the CML, pre-clear their fractional shares, and automate payments, making the music industry’s access to the future of advertisement and content production easier, faster, and more lucrative than ever.

The TikTok-Chordal integration will enable all parties to benefit, opening the door for more music to be added to the CML and for significantly increased revenues for artists, labels, and publishers, while also creating a new pathway for songs to spark cultural moments and go viral. With the Chordal integration, a hit song can now be added to the CML much more easily and quickly, allowing brands to use it in ads and instantly amplify its reach. And in reverse, a song featured in a major ad campaign can gain massive exposure, allowing artists of every size to drive growth, promote themselves, and find success both on and off the platform.

“The ability to easily include fractionally owned songs in TikTok’s Commercial Music Library is a game changer for the industry and all players involved,” said Grayson Sanders, CEO of Chordal. “With this partnership, we’re helping to simplify the way brands implement music into their ad content and expand the variety of music they have access to. On top of that, it will allow more artists to monetize their songs, and TikTok to scale its offerings even further.”

Chris Marion, Manager, Commercial Music at TikTok, said: “We are looking to help evolve the micro-licensing industry to take advantage of the speed and scale of digital advertising and short-form video. Our goal is to provide brands with a safe, expansive library of music to use in their content, while opening up new revenue streams for the artists that power it. Our ambition is to make TikTok a place where everyone can find growth and opportunity – a goal we share with Chordal.”