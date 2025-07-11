Dion Brant Named President & CEO Of AEG Presents Asia Pacific

MELBOURNE, NSW (CelebrityAccess) — AEG Presents announced the appointment of Dion Brant as President and CEO of AEG Presents Asia Pacific.

Brant, based in Melbourne, will retain his current role as CEO and Board member at Frontier Touring, reporting to Adam Wilkes, President and CEO of AEG Presents Europe and Asia Pacific. He will assume his new duties immediately.

A respected industry professional, Brant brings significant experience across the live events space in the Asia-Pacific region. He began his career in commercial radio, holding marketing and programming roles. He later transitioned to ticketing, with executive positions at Ticketek.

In 2013, Brant joined Mushroom Group to lead strategy and development across the company, and later moved full-time to Frontier Touring, working closely with Mushroom Group and Frontier founder, the late Michael Gudinski. Brant played a crucial role in negotiating the 2019 partnership of Frontier Touring with AEG Presents.

Following Gudinski’s unexpected passing in 2021, Brant was appointed CEO of Frontier Touring after AEG Presents acquired a controlling interest in the company.

“Dion is a highly respected executive who has been integral to our success,” said Adam Wilkes. “His leadership at Frontier has been transformational, demonstrating his ability to guide our business into the future. I am delighted to appoint Dion to this position.”

“I have worked closely with Adam for over a decade and have firsthand experience of the exceptional team he has assembled in AEG Presents’ Asia Pacific operations. Together with our talented team at Frontier, I am confident in our ability to continue leading the Australian and New Zealand markets. I am eager to contribute and help sustain the positive momentum of our successful period under Adam’s leadership. This move also enhances opportunities for us to integrate Frontier Touring and AEG Presents Asia Pacific, leveraging insights, building capabilities, and enhancing our offerings for artists across the region,” Brant stated.”