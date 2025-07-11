(CelebrityAccess) — Joe Trohman, guitarist, backing vocalist, and founding member of the pop-punk band Fall Out Boy, announced that he will be taking a hiatus from the band’s tour due to health issues.

He shared the news with fans on social media this week, writing: “Hey everyone. After years of managing ongoing issues with my right hand, it’s become clear that I need surgery to avoid permanent damage. Unfortunately, this means I have to take the rest of the year off from playing with the band.”

“The silver lining is that I’m on track for a full recovery,” he added. “I’m looking forward to recovering so I can get back out there with the guys.”

According to the statement, Fall Out Boy plans to proceed with all current tour dates, though the band has not yet revealed who will be filling in for Trohman during his absence.

This isn’t Trohman’s first break from Fall Out Boy—he also took a hiatus in 2023, citing the need to prioritize his mental health.

“I must disclose that my mental health has rapidly deteriorated over the past several years. So, to avoid fading away and never returning, I will be taking a break from work,” he said at the time.