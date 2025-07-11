George Strait Organizes ‘Strait To The Heart’ A Benefit Concert To Raise Funds For Victims Of The Texas Floods

BOERNE, Texas (CelebrityAccess) — Country icon George Strait announced plans for a fundraiser to help the recovery of the residents of Texas Hill Country in the wake of deadly floods that affected the region, leaving more than 120 dead and at least 160 missing.

In response, Texan George Strait alongside businessman and Vaqueros del Mar partner of 15-years, Tom Cusick, are organizing a special benefit dinner and concert in Boerne, Texas, “Strait To The Heart,” at Estancia at Thunder Valley indoor arena.

Additionally, William Beckman, Ray Benson, Wade Bowen, Dean Dillion, RIley Green, Randy Houser, Jamey Johnson, Kyle Park & Hudson Westbrook have been announced a special guests for the event.

“The destruction and loss in our community from the recent flood is hard to wrap your head around,” shares Strait. “Our hearts and prayers are with you all. The goal with this event is to raise meaningful, immediate support that can be put directly into the hands of flood victims without delay, while also honoring the first responders that work tirelessly to save lives.”

“Special thanks to our friends and fellow troubadours—William Beckman, Ray Benson, Wade Bowen, Dean Dillon, Riley Green, Randy Houser, Jamey Johnson, Kyle Park, Hudson Westbrook and members of my Ace in the Hole Band—for joining me on stage to lend their talent and their hearts to this mission.”

Cusick adds, “The road ahead will be a long one, however the immediate need is so great that we didn’t want to wait. Together, we can show our neighbors that when hardship strikes, Texas and our Country stand strong, and we stand together.”

The event is limited to just 1,000 guests and tickets and tables are available for purchase (price points vary and begin at $1,000. Complimentary tickets will be provided to local area first-responders. Donations will be made to 501c3 Vaqueros del Mar Texas Flood Relief Fund and distributed directly to affected families as well as established Hill Country funds.