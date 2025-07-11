Gloria Trevi Renews Global Music Publishing Deal With Peermusic; Adds Neighbouring Rights

BURBANK, CA (CelebrityAccess) – Gloria Trevi has renewed her global publishing deal with Peermusic and has also signed with Peermusic Neighbouring Rights to collect worldwide (ex-U.S.) for her neighbouring rights as announced by Elizabeth Rodda, President, US Latin, Latin America and Global Society Relations, peermusic and Yvonne Drazan, Vice President, Latin Division, West Coast, peermusic.

Peermusic has been Trevi’s publisher since 2007, and in 2018 announced a deal expansion to include hits such as “Como Nace El Universo,” “En Medio De La Tempestad,” “Tu Ángel De La Guarda,” “El Recuento De Los Daños,” and “Dr. Psiquiatra,” to name a few. Gloria Trevi was inducted into the Latin Songwriters Hall of Fame in 2018, making her one of the few females to ever have been inducted.

In April of this year, Trevi released her new studio album El Vuelo, the seventeenth of her career, and her first as an independent artist under her own label, Great Talent Records. “El Vuelo” is also the accompanying single for the new album, a track produced by YoFred. El Vuelo contains twelve tracks in which Trevi brings together producers Humberto Gatica, YoFred, Aureo Baqueiro, Iván Treviño, and the duo of Eduardo Bladinieres and Gilberto Elguezabal. The songs are composed by Gloria Trevi and along with Mónica Velez, Marcela de la Garza, Ana Barbara, Iván Treviño, Walo, and others.

Trevi commented: “Extending my relationship with peermusic is very meaningful to me, especially as I begin this new chapter as an independent artist. I feel like family with them, and I know they are true professionals when it comes to protecting and supporting my work. I value the personal care they’ve always shown me as a songwriter. They treat my songs not just as art, but as parts of my essence, and they respect me as both a performer and a songwriter. Working with Yvonne for nearly two decades gives me the peace of mind that my catalog is well cared for and in good hands — she believes in me and supports me, helping bring my musical vision to life. I feel happy and excited for everything that’s still to come.”

Drazan commented: “I’m incredibly proud that Gloria continues to choose peermusic to be the guardians of her songs. We’ve been working together for nearly two decades, and it’s been a privilege to be part of her creative journey. Gloria is a true diva — bold, brilliant, and always unapologetically herself. I’m constantly inspired by how she channels her thoughts and emotions into music that connects so deeply with her audience. I’m excited to keep moving forward with her and see where this next chapter leads.”

Named among the 100 highest-grossing female artists of the century by Pollstar, Gloria Trevi ranks among the most successful Latin female artists in terms of ticket sales, number of performances, and formats. Throughout her career, Trevi has consistently sold out auditoriums and arenas, earning her a reputation as one of the most acclaimed live artists.

Her Mi Soundtrack tour, produced by Live Nation, Great Talent Entertainment, and Latino Live, saw Trevi complete 32 dates across the United States and extended in Mexico, with two sold-out performances at the Arena Ciudad de México. The tour continues in Mexico in 2025, having already performed four sold-out shows at the National Auditorium in Mexico City, as well as in Monterrey and Guadalajara.

In 2025, Trevi brings her “Trevi Hits” concert to her fans in Latin America, visiting Peru, Colombia, Chile, Costa Rica, and Spain, with an exceptional performance in Madrid on July 3rd at the WiZink Center.