Jeff Lynne’s ELO Cancels The Second To Last Show Of Their European Farewell Tour

Ian Courtney
MANCHESTER, UK (CelebrityAccess) — Jeff Lynne’s Electric Light Orchestra was forced to cancel the second to last date of what has been billed as the band’s final tour.

ELO was scheduled to perform at Manchester’s Co-Op Live on Thursday night but canceled the show just hours before the curtain was scheduled to go up.

“Unfortunately due to illness, tonight’s scheduled performance of Jeff Lynne’s ELO at the Co-op Live will not be going ahead. Jeff is devastated he cannot perform this evening,” a statement shared on social media said.

Jeff Lynne’s ELO’s next and apparently final performance is set for July 14th at London’s Hyde Park.

 

