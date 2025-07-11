Production Duo Tropkillaz Signs With Concord Publishing

MIAMI (CelebrityAccess) — Concord Music Publishing announced the signing of the Grammy-nominated Brazilian production duo of Zegon and Laud, better known as Tropkillaz to a global publishing deal.

The deal, which was established in collaboration with Concord’s London, New York, and Miami offices, includes all of the duo’s new copyrights and represents Concord’s first-ever publishing deal with Brazilian creators.

“We’re thrilled to be joining the Concord family and focusing on creating lots of new music. We have built a strong catalogue with original Tropkillaz releases while also producing for other artists from across the world—especially in Asia, Latin America, and the U.S.— and we feel lucky to see that work resonate globally. We are also so excited to have found a new home at A-List Management, building this next chapter together – there’s so much more to come!” Tropkillaz said in a joint statement.

Known for their cross-genre production work, Tropkillaz have established their brand through collaborations with artists such as Anitta, J Balvin, Marshmello, Justin Bieber, Doechii, Major Lazer, Snoop Dogg, Bob Marley, and Childish Gambino, as well as work with superstar songwriters and producers like Ryan Tedder, Stargate, Jason Evigan and more.

Most recently, they lent their production talents to Karol G’s latest album Tropicoqueta, which landed at the top of the Billboard Top Latin Albums chart and No. 3 on the Billboard 200.

“We’re thrilled to welcome Zegon and Laudz to our roster. Their trailblazing creativity, genre-defying global sound, and deep roots in Brazilian music, reflect our commitment to creators that drive culture forward,” stated Pablo Ahogado, VP A&R, Concord Music Publishing Miami.