The Oregon Jamboree Country Music Festival To Take Its Final Bow In 2025

SWEET HOME, OR (CelebrityAccess) — The team behind the long-running Oregon Jamboree country music festival has announced that 2025 will mark the event’s final year.

Founded in 1992 to boost the local economy of Sweet Home, Oregon, following an economic downturn, the festival has driven regional growth for more than three decades.

However, according to organizers, the decision to end the Jamboree stems from the “changing and increasing economic realities of running a music festival,” which no longer align with its mission to support rural economic development in the Willamette Valley.

The final edition of the Oregon Jamboree is scheduled for August 1–3, 2025, with 25 acts set to perform across two stages. The farewell lineup includes Clay Walker, Shane Smith & The Saints, Jordan Davis, Sawyer Brown, Jackson Dean, Ashley Cooke, and more.

“To our incredible volunteers, sponsors, community partners, artists, and staff—thank you for your dedication to this event and to our community for so many years. You are the ones who made the Oregon Jamboree special for three and a half decades, and you are the ones who will keep its memory alive for years to come,” organizers wrote in their announcement. “We will see you in Sweet Home in August for one final celebration and country music festival, August 1–3, 2025! Let’s make it the biggest and best celebration ever.”