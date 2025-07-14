Bill Deaver’s Loud & Clear Joins Concert Stuff Group

CINCINNATI, OH (CelebrityAccess) — Concert Stuff Group, a collective of live event production companies, announced the addition of Cincinnati-based Loud & Clear, Inc. to its portfolio of brands in the live event space.

Founded by industry veteran Bill Deavers, Loud & Clear is a fully integrated production house, offering professional-grade audio, lighting, staging, roof, rigging, and support services.

“Loud & Clear, Inc. is more than a production company—it’s a family,” said Deavers. “We’ve built a culture of servant leadership, accountability, and trust. Joining Concert Stuff Group allows us to continue growing while staying true to who we are.”

“Bill brings a sense of pride, teamwork, and passion to the live event space. We have worked together for years, and this was the natural progression of creating the bigger family,” says Jim Brammer, CEO of CSG. “We couldn’t be happier to have a new partner in Bill and his Loud & Clear, Inc. team.”