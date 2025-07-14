Blackpink Kick Off U.S. Tour With Two Sold-Out Shows At SoFi Stadium

LOS ANGELES (CelebrityAccess) — K-pop girl group Blackpink kicked off their North American <DEADLINE> tour with a pair of sold-out shows at SoFi Stadium in Los Angeles this past weekend.

The performances set records, with Blackpink becoming the first girl group to sell out the stadium for two consecutive nights, drawing a combined audience of more than 100,000 fans.

“This is incredible. It is such an honor to perform at SoFi Stadium for you guys,” Blackpink member Rosé told the audience, according to the Los Angeles Times. “We are really, really excited to be here.”

The tour marks Blackpink’s first return to North America in nearly three years, with upcoming stops in Chicago, Toronto, and New York before continuing across the Atlantic for European shows in Milan, Barcelona, and London. The group will then head to Asia, with scheduled performances in Kaohsiung, Bangkok, Jakarta, Bulacan, Singapore, Tokyo, and Hong Kong.

Coinciding with the tour, Blackpink released their new digital single, Jump, on July 11. The track topped iTunes Top Songs charts in 60 regions and ranked No. 1 on YouTube’s Worldwide Trending, Popular Rising, and Global Daily Popular Music Video charts.