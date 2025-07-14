Gov’t Mule Announces Island Exodus 16

MONTEGO BAY, Jamaica (CelebrityAccess) — Grammy-nominated jam band Gov’t Mule has announced details for Island Exodus 16, their annual destination concert getaway.

Set for January 15–18 at the Hideaway at Royalton Blue Waters Montego Bay in Trelawny, Jamaica, the event will offer an all-inclusive resort experience, complete with beachfront access, restaurants, accommodations, and more.

The weekend will be anchored by three two-set performances from Gov’t Mule, while the band’s Grammy-winning frontman, Warren Haynes, is also scheduled for a special afternoon solo set.

The lineup includes special guest John Scofield, who will sit in with Gov’t Mule, as well as fellow jam icons moe. and Daniel Donato’s Cosmic Country, both of whom will each play two sets over the weekend.

In addition to music, the retreat will feature a variety of activities, including a Warren Haynes Q&A, a cornhole tournament hosted by Kevin Scott, yoga with Bubba, and more. All attendees will receive a limited-edition lenticular 3D event poster signed by the members of Gov’t Mule.

Pre-sale access for Island Exodus 15 attendees begins Thursday, July 17, followed by pre-sale for all other past attendees on Friday, July 18, at 12 p.m. ET. The general public on-sale begins Saturday, July 19, at 10 a.m. ET.