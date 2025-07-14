Mark Dinerstein and JPB Partners Acquire Marathon Live; Dinerstein Named President

NASHVILLE (CelebrityAccess) — Mark Dinerstein Consulting and JPB Partners have announced the acquisition of Marathon Live, the Nashville-based venue management and live events company founded by Josh Billue.

As part of the deal, Mark Dinerstein will take over as President of the company, while Billue transitions to the role of Chief Development Officer. The Marathon Live team also includes Ryan Henry (Chief Operating Officer), Chris Hewitt (Chief Accounting Officer), Casey Osburn (SVP, Facilities), Matt Phillips (Talent Buyer), Sarah Stockton (Jr. Talent Buyer), Liza Saturday (Operations Director), Jeremy Hicks (Communications Director), Christina Luppinanci (Marketing Manager), Jill Schuler (Private Events Director), and Kasey Ray (Production Director).

“I am thrilled to join the Marathon Live team, work with a uniquely talented group, and lead our network of owned and operated facilities into the next era of growth,” said Dinerstein. “We look forward to connecting with existing facilities that want to join our endeavor—balancing independent spirit with savvy business strategies to ensure their place in the entertainment and private events sector for generations to come.”

He added, “In addition to facility acquisition, we intend to grow through ground-up construction and offer full-facility management services aimed at the 1,000–2,500-capacity sector, offering true partnership through shared ideals.”

Josh Billue, Chief Development Officer of Marathon Live, added: “The sale of Marathon Live to Mark and JPB helps protect our thriving organization while rapidly accelerating my original vision of growth. My new role as Chief Development Officer will allow me to focus on building new facilities for Marathon Live—and we have some very exciting projects on the horizon.”

Marathon Live currently operates six music and event venues: Nashville’s Marathon Music Works, The Truman in Kansas City, The Signal in Chattanooga, The Hall in Little Rock, The Hawthorn in St. Louis, and FIVE in Jacksonville, FL—a 1,250-capacity theater that reopened in May following a major renovation.

In addition to planned renovations at existing venues, Marathon Live intends to expand through new developments and acquisitions across North America.

Dinerstein joins Marathon Live following his tenure as co-founder and President of Corporate Development at event producer LiveCo. He previously spent 13 years as President of Knitting Factory Presents, where he earned a reputation as an independent talent buyer.