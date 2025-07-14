Matt Cooper Signs With Quartz Hill Records

NASHVILLE, TN (CelebrityAccess) – Quartz Hill Records announced the signing of singer, songwriter and producer Matt Cooper to its artist roster.

A rising star, cooper is known for his blend of country, Americana, roots-pop and faith-based music, generating nearly 108 million lifetime streams to-date and amassing nearly 1.5 million social media followers.

Additionally, Cooper has signed with Brown Sellers Brown Management where he will be repped by Ash Bowers.

“Matt has his own sound that’s fresh and original, but it still has those country music traditions of storytelling and authenticity,” says QHMG Founder Benny Brown. “The streaming world has already fallen in love with Matt’s music and I can’t wait for country radio to fall in love with it too.”

“I’m incredibly excited to welcome Matt Cooper to the Quartz Hill family. He’s already proven himself with remarkable success as an independent artist, building a loyal fanbase through pure talent, hard work, and heart. On top of all that, Matt is an absolutely great guy — I can’t wait to see what we can accomplish together in this next chapter,” says QHMG Executive Vice President Ash Bowers.

“To go farther, to get where I wanna be, I knew that it was going to take a really solid and special team,” says Cooper. “I could see that Benny and Ash truly believed in the songs, and the team around them really believed in me as well, and so that fired me up. I’m just excited to be a part of this family, and it does feel like a family here, which is awesome.”