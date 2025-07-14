OK Go Expand Their North American Tour

LOS ANGELES (CelebrityAccess) — The rock group OK Go announced an expansion of their current North American tour with new round of headlining dates set for later this year.

The newly announced shows kick off on September 11th at The Truman in Kansas City with performances scheduled for markets such as Dallas, Houston, Oklahoma City, Denver, and Atlanta before wrapping at Brooklyn Bowl in Nashville on December 8th.

The indie-pop quartet L.A. Exes has signed on to provide support on most dates.

OK Go is touring in support of their new album, And the Adjacent Possible and recently released a visualizer for the new track “Fantasy vs. Fantasy.” Created in collaboration with acclaimed visual artist PosterLad, the visualizer went live on OK Go’s official YouTube channel today.

OK Go – And the Adjacent Possible Tour 2025

September 11, 2025 – Kansas City, MO – The Truman

September 12, 2025 – Omaha, NE – The Admiral

September 13, 2025 – Denver, CO – Levitt Pavilion: Indie 102.3’s Indieverse Festival*

September 14, 2025 – Salt Lake City, UT – Red Butte Gardens*

November 06, 2025 – Dallas, TX – House of Blues

November 07, 2025 – Houston, TX – House of Blues

November 08, 2025 – Austin, TX – Stubb’s Waller Creek Amphitheatre

November 09, 2025 – Oklahoma City, OK – Tower Theatre

December 05, 2025 – Asheville, NC – The Orange Peel

December 06, 2025 – Raleigh, NC – The Ritz

December 07, 2025 – Atlanta, GA – The Eastern

December 08, 2025 – Nashville, TN – Brooklyn Bowl