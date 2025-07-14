Spanish Bassist Vincen Garcia Signs With TKA

BOSTON (CelebrityAccess) — The Spanish musician Vincen Garcia, considered one of the leading bassists working in modern jazz, has signed with The Kurland Agency.

With hundreds of thousands of followers on social media, Garcia has performed at festivals such as the Montreux Jazz Festival (Switzerland), the North Sea Jazz Festival (Netherlands), and the Pori Jazz Festival (Finland) and he’s collaborated on tours with artists Cory Wong and Jesús Molina.

Garcia is currently gearing up for tours in 2026, including dates in early winter and Summer.

At TKA, Garcia will be represented by Jack Randall.