AEG’s New IG Arena Officially Opens Its Doors In Nagoya

NAGOYA, Japan (CelebrityAccess) — IG Arena, a brand new multi-purpose sports and entertainment facility, opened its doors to the public on July 13th when it hosted the Nagoya Grand Sumo Tournament, also known as the Nagoya Basho.

Developed by AEG, the 17,000-capacity arena is one of several major sports and entertainment projects under development by AEG in the region, including in Osaka, Japan and Bangkok, Thailand.

The arena has already hosted its first concert when internationally recognized conductor and composer Hans Zimmer performed at the venue on May 24th.

One of the largest sports and entertainment arenas in Japan, IG Arena will be the Nagoya Grand Sumo Tournament and the Nagoya Diamond Dolphins of the B.League, Japan’s premiere professional basketball association.

Upcoming shows for the arena’s inaugural season include scheduled performances by Aespa, Yorushika, and Sting, among others.