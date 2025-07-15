Barcelona Reveals Plans To Redevelop The Sant Jordi Club Into A Major Concert Venue

BARCELONA, Spain (CelebrityAccess) — The City of Barcelona announced plans to redevelop the Sant Jordi Club, a former Olympic venue, into what is being billed as Spain’s first purpose-built, mid-sized auditorium dedicated to live music.

The redevelopment plans call for a doubling of the Sant Jordi Club’s current capacity, with flexible configurations ranging from 3,500 to 9,000 spectators—a scale currently underserved in Barcelona.

Designed specifically for concerts and medium-format performances, the refurbishmen will focus on acoustics and production capabilities, and environmental sustainability along with upgraded hospitality for touring artists.

As part of the plan, Barcelona de Serveis Municipals (BSM) and the City of Barcelona will launch an international architecture competition and invite proposals for the project. The submission period will run through September 30, 2025, with construction slated to begin in mid-2027 and completion expected by 2029. The total investment: €70 million, fully funded by BSM.

The facility is part of Barcelona’s Olympic Ring, built to host the 1992 Olympic Games and is part of a wider redevelopment of Montjuïc and the surrounding neighborhoods with a focus on developing an entertainment district to help drive tourism to the region.