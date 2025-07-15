Lee Abrams: The Information Age Is Here, A Preview Of NewsFix Thinking

A Preview of the NewsFix Thinking

Here’s the situation:

We are living in a historic Information Age — digitally powered, visual, and global. Yet younger, information-addicted Americans are left with three unsatisfying options:

Traditional outlets still targeting a 65+ demographic, Niche special-interest sites, or Unreliable social media brands.

The largest population hub in American history has no trusted, engaging, video-native information source.

We think the code can be cracked.

Let’s explore the reasons — and the solutions — in more detail:

—Disconnection in a Dense Media Landscape

Traditional news outlets are increasingly seen as biased, dull, lacking credibility, overly politicized, and out of sync with the modern world. This discontent is especially pronounced among the 18–44 age demographic — The New Mainstream, now the largest generational force in America.

To them, conventional video news formats feel outdated. Meanwhile, digital news platforms either replicate the same stale formats or fall prey to social media’s misinformation vortex. As trusted information becomes more critical, it is being least served to those who need it most.

This is a once-in-a-generation opportunity to reinvent how information is delivered.

—Dramatically Engaging

To reach the New Mainstream, the approach must be revolutionary. Every generation has its defining media brands — now it’s this generation’s turn. News must feel like culture: a fresh look, sound, and vibe that creates fans, not just viewers. Just as music is a badge of identity, so too can information be a reflection of values and community.

Information is the new rock ’n’ roll.

And it takes revolutionary thinking to spark a true revolution.

—Innovation from Outside the Newsroom

Change won’t come from within. Traditional newsrooms are often trapped in legacy practices. TV news is still run by journalists under the thumb of corporate priorities. Real innovation — like what built Amazon, SpaceX, or Spotify — comes from visionary thinkers outside the box.

To reshape the news, we need to abandon convention entirely.

—Broadening Story Selection

Political coverage matters — but not at the expense of everything else. Today’s newscasts devote up to 80% of airtime to politics, ignoring a wealth of relevant and fascinating topics.

Ironically, traditional print outlets like The Wall Street Journal offer broader, more diverse coverage than video news. That must change. News should help viewers understand the whole world — not just Capitol Hill.

—Engaging Programming & Unique Hooks

The New Mainstream responds to creative franchises, recurring features, and “cool information” that makes them smarter.

Memorable trademarks, short segments, and visual distinctiveness are key to building habitual viewership and fan engagement.

Great storytelling needs great packaging.

—The Story as the Star

The era of the anchor-as-celebrity is fading. Instead, let the story lead.

Transport viewers to the scene with multi-sensory experiences — not static studio shots and scripted readers. A new generation of hosts and commentators should reflect a wide range of perspectives, including viewer voices. In today’s world, everyone with a phone can become part of the programming.

—Prioritizing Interactivity

News can no longer be a one-way street. Audiences should be able to vote, comment, and participate in real time. When people feel included, they feel invested.

—Presenting Unbiased Facts

News must reclaim its credibility. That starts with facts — not spin.

Show the full context. Represent both sides of political issues. Don’t editorialize — inform. For example, if a political figure makes a controversial claim, present reactions from all sides, backed by clear, sourced evidence.

—Emphasizing Visual Elements

We live in a visually-driven world. News must embrace it. That doesn’t mean slick graphics or gimmicks. It means meaningful, eye-catching visuals that enhance understanding and engagement.

—Commitment to Authenticity

Authenticity isn’t optional — it’s everything. Viewers can detect compromise a mile away. A new news brand must stand for something real from Day One. Passion and honesty are the foundation of trust.

—Building a Community

People don’t just want content — they want connection.

Your news platform should feel like a collective, a tribe, a shared space that reflects the interests, values, and energy of the New Mainstream.

—Rethinking the Format

Imagine a world where TV news never existed.

What would we build then? That’s the starting point. Let go of anchors, time slots, segment clocks, and conventions.

Think from scratch. Think forward.

—The Beat of 2025

Operate at the speed of 2025 — not the speed of TV.

News must feel current, on-the-street, in-the-moment. The tone should reflect the world as it is — vibrant, fast, and mobile.

—Multi-Platform Presence

If you’re not everywhere, you’re nowhere.

News must live across all screens — phone, tablet, TV, desktop, AR glasses — accessible anytime, anywhere, in any format.

—Enhancing Audio Quality

With earbuds and headphones now the norm, audio quality is no longer an afterthought.

News must sound as good as it looks — immersive, polished, and clear. Audio is an underused storytelling tool that can deepen impact.

Final Thought: Cracking the Code

Revolutionizing how news is presented means more than changing formats — it means shaping culture. The world is starving for truth.

The New Mainstream deserves credible information delivered in stunning, imaginative new ways. If we want a smarter future, we need smarter media — and that starts now.