Orla Lee-Fisher Named Head Of Dual Catalog Strategy At WMG

LONDON (CelebrityAccess) — Orla Lee-Fisher has been appointed to the newly-created role of Head of Dual Catalog Strategy at Warner Music Group.

In her new role, Lee-Fisher will oversee the development and launch of campaigns supporting the company’s off-roster catalog where it has both recorded music and publishing rights.

She will also support WMG’s M&A team in catalog acquisition deals and developing estate management partnerships

Based in London, Lee-Fisher will report jointly to Kevin Gore, President, Global Catalog, Recorded Music, Warner Music, and Carianne Marshall & Guy Moot, Co-Chairs of Warner Chappell Music, the music publishing arm of WMG.

She joins WMG from Universal Music Group where she spent the last two decades in a variety of roles, including General Manager of Polydor Records and Managing Director of A&M Records.

“Orla is a hugely respected figure, and has led inventive, ambitious projects for some of the world’s biggest acts, connecting their music to new audiences. In this unique role, she’ll help deliver meaningful opportunities for our artists and songwriters and unlock new value for the world-class catalogs in our care,” stated Kevin Gore.

“We’re delighted that Orla is joining WMG at this pivotal time in the evolution of our catalog offering. She’s renowned for her innovative campaigns and committed to our vision of a dynamic service for our artists and songwriters who trust us with both their publishing and recorded music rights,” added Guy Moot & Carianne Marshall in a joint statement.

“Where recorded music and publishing rights overlap, Warner Music Group has made the strategic decision to manage its artists and songwriters’ catalogs more holistically. This has the potential to be a game changer for the way we drive engagement in their music and convert new audiences into fans. I can’t wait to get started,” Orla Lee-Fisher concluded.