Pat Green To Host A Livestream Fundraiser To Support The Victims Of The Texas Hill Country Flood

DALLAS (CelebrityAccess) — Following deadly flooding in Texas Hill Country earlier this month, country icon Pat Green will host a fundraiser event from Globe Life Field in Arlington, Texas.

Set for July 16, the event will not have an in-person audience but will be livestreamed for free on YouTube to help raise money for those affected.

Organized in partnership with the Texas Rangers and REV Entertainment, the fundraiser will feature performances and appearances from Miranda Lambert, Jon Pardi, Dierks Bentley, Corey Kent, Casey Donahew, Cross Canadian Ragweed, Josh Abbott, Ryan Bingham, Eli Young Band, Flatland Cavalry, Joe Nichols, Kaitlin Butts, Ty Myers, Kevin Fowler, Aaron Watson, Jon Wolfe, and Bob Schneider—with more artists being added by the hour.

All proceeds from the concert and livestream will be distributed to Kerr County Relief, TEXSAR, and the Do It For Durrett Foundation via The Pat Green Foundation, directly benefiting the families impacted by the flooding disaster, which left at least 170 people dead and displaced thousands.

The cause is deeply personal for Green: according to a statement from his publicist, the July 4 flood of the Guadalupe River in Central Texas claimed the lives of his younger brother, John; John’s wife, Julia; and their two young sons.

The livestream starts at 6:30 pm CT on Wednesday and you can watch it here: HERE.