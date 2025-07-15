Producer Elyas Signs With Avex

From left to right: Haji Harada (Avex), Brennen Bryant (Avex), Elyas, Danny Berkeley-Scott, Justin Hunter (Avex), Rory Sever (Avex), Nevin Sanitsky (Avex). (Photo by Rashard Wicks)

(CelebrityAccess) — Avex Music Group, the music publisher subsidiary of the Japanese conglomerate Avex, announced the signing of producer and Drake collaborator Elyas.

Elyas, who is based in Germany, is known for his collaborations with hip-hop royalty, including the likes of Drake, 21 Savage, Young Thug, J. Cole, Chris Brown, and Rema, among others.

His credits include Drake’s current hit single, “What Did I Miss?” as well as “It’s Up (feat. Young Thug),” “ON BS (feat. 21 Savage),” “Solid,” “Losses”.

“Elyas is one of the most sought after collaborators in hip hop,” said Vvex Music Group Director of A&R, Brennen Bryant, who oversaw the signing. “We are thrilled to welcome him into the Avex family as he continues to do groundbreaking work with the world’s most successful artists.”

“I’m excited to be working with such an important global player in Avex and looking forward to working closely with Brennen and the entire Avex team on the next chapter of my career.”