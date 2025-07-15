Report: Beyoncé Unreleased Music Stolen From A Car In Atlanta

ATLANTA (CelebrityAccess) — Thieves have allegedly absconded with multiple items belonging to Beyoncé, including unreleased music, past and future setlists, and production materials from her current Cowboy Carter tour, according to the Atlanta Journal-Constitution.

The AJC reported that police have issued an arrest warrant for a suspect in connection with the incident, which allegedly took place in downtown Atlanta on July 8—two days before Beyoncé’s Cowboy Carter tour launched at Atlanta’s Mercedes-Benz Stadium on July 10.

The theft occurred from a rental car driven by Beyoncé’s choreographer, Christopher Grant, and one of her dancers, Diandre Blue. The pair had parked the vehicle in a garage around 8 p.m. When they returned about an hour later, they discovered the car had been damaged and several suitcases were missing.

According to a police report cited by the AJC, the stolen items included laptops and personal belongings.

Authorities have not released the name of the suspect, who remains at large, the AJC reported.