SiriusXM Launches “SiriusXM Play,” Its First Low-Cost Ad-Supported Subscription Plan

NEW YORK (CelebrityAccess) — SiriusXM, the satellite broadcaster and streaming company, has announced the launch of SiriusXM Play, its first low-cost, ad-supported subscription plan.

The new offering provides access to more than 130 channels—including curated music, talk, and sports programming—with limited ads, available both in-car and via the app, all for under $7 per month.

This move expands SiriusXM’s existing ad inventory beyond talk programming, introducing advertising to select music channels and offering brand partners new ways to connect with consumers.

“SiriusXM Play presents us with an incredible opportunity to thoughtfully scale our audio service—on the road and off—to even more listeners across North America,” said Wayne Thorsen, SiriusXM’s Chief Operating Officer. “With Play, we can engage new, more price-sensitive listeners through a low-cost, ad-supported subscription that includes more than 130 channels in-car and even more in-app. We’re leveraging our strengths in both content and technology as the premium in-car audio leader to deliver a compelling offering for consumers and advertisers alike.”

The new subscription package is currently available on a limited scale, with wider rollout expected in the coming months. SiriusXM said full pricing details and additional features will be announced later this year.