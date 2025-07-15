Summerfest Reports A Successful Year In 2025, With Attendance Up By 8%

MILWAUKEE, Wis. (CelebrityAccess) — The 2025 edition of Summerfest has concluded in Milwaukee, following performances from more than 600 artists across multiple stages and three weekends.

Festival highlights from this year included sold-out shows with Hozier, The Killers, and Benson Boone at the American Family Insurance Amphitheater, as well as capacity performances from The Avett Brothers, CAKE, Riley Green, and Chicago at the BMO Pavilion. Demonstrating the diverse range of musical talents, additional headliners included The Lumineers, Megan Thee Stallion, Lainey Wilson, Def Leppard, James Taylor, Bad Omens, Gary Clark Jr., Billy Currington, The Fray, Young The Giant, Natasha Bedingfield, Alex Warren, Babymetal, DEVO, Offset, Porter Robinson, Dirty Heads, The Warning, and many more.

Additionally, throughout the nine days of Summerfest, 37 local Milwaukee food and beverage vendors and 36 local marketplace vendors were featured, along with 60 unique exhibitors, experiences, activities, and special events.

In total, more than 600,000 fans turned out for Summerfest in 2025, up by approximately 8% from the previous year.

“As an independent music festival, Summerfest delivers a one-of-a-kind experience, bringing fans together to enjoy incredible performances and Milwaukee’s vibrant energy,” said Sarah Pancheri, president and CEO, Milwaukee World Festival, Inc. “We want to thank the artists, sponsors, vendors and fans that supported us this year.”