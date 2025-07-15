The Estate Of Peter Green Partners With Primary Wave

LONDON (CelebrityAccess) — Independent publisher Primary Wave Music announced it has secured a deal with the Estate of the British singer-songwriter and guitarist Peter Green, best known as a founder of the legendary rock band Fleetwood Mac.

Green, who began playing guitar when he was 10, was working as a professional musician by the time he was eighteen and founded Fleetwood Mac with Mick Fleetwood in 1967. While he was known for his guitar work, Green became one of the band’s principle songwriters, contributing to many of their most successful hits.

Green was inducted into the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame alongside the other members of Fleetwood Mac, in 1998.

Primary Wave’s partnership with his estate includes catalog such as “Albatross,” “Black Magic Woman,” and “Oh Well,” among others.

“When I look at the definition of a musical genius, Peter Green ticks every box. As a musician, songwriter, and founder of Fleetwood Mac, he is an icon. It has been over 60 years ago since he began writing his body of legendary songs which are still in use every day. I am ecstatic that the estate has given Primary Wave the reins to continue his amazing legacy,” stated Primary Wave’s Robin Godfrey Cass.