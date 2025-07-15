Westerly’s United Theater Partners With The Bluebird Cafe For A New Concert Series

Logo for Bluebird at the United

WESTERLY, RI (CelebrityAccess) — The United Theatre in Westerly, Rhode Island, is partnering with Nashville’s Bluebird Cafe to launch Bluebird at The United, an exclusive concert series debuting November 8, 2025, as part of the theatre’s Nashville North initiative.

Modeled after the original Bluebird Cafe—where stars like Garth Brooks and Taylor Swift launched their careers—this quarterly series will feature three top Nashville singer-songwriters in a night of acoustic performance and storytelling.

The debut show will feature:

Victoria Banks – The award-winning songwriter behind hits for Reba McEntire, Sara Evans, and Mickey Guyton.

Phil Barton – Australian-born writer of Lee Brice’s No. 1 hit “A Woman Like You,” with additional cuts by Gabby Barrett and Dustin Lynch.

Emily Shackelton – Known for Carly Pearce’s “Every Little Thing” and “What He Didn’t Do,” plus songs recorded by Reba, Joe Nichols, and Chrissy Metz.

Each artist will perform original songs and share the personal stories that inspired them, offering a unique glimpse into the heart of Nashville’s songwriting culture.

“Bringing this programming to Westerly is an invitation into the creative heart of Nashville,” said Tony Nunes, Artistic Director of The United. “This series will connect our audiences with the people and stories behind the songs they know and love.”

Future dates for Bluebird at The United are set for March 14, June 6, September 12, and November 7 in 2026.