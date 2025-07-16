A2IM Announces 2025–2026 Board of Directors and New Executive Leadership

NEW YORK (CelebrityAccess) — A2IM (The American Association of Independent Music, Inc.), a non-profit trade association representing the independent label industry, has announced its 2025–2026 Board of Directors, as well as its new Executive Committee and Advisory Board members.

The Executive Committee will be led by Chair Nabil Ayers, President of Beggars Group; Glen Barros, Managing Partner of Exceleration Music, as Treasurer; and Hays Rudolph, General Counsel and VP of Business & Legal Affairs at Secretly Group, as Secretary.

“I’m honored to be elected chairman of the A2IM board at such a pivotal moment. I’m committed to helping guide A2IM through its CEO transition while championing the most diverse, dynamic, and culture-shifting force in the music industry. Independent music has never mattered more—and I’m excited to help shape its future.”

— Nabil Ayers, Beggars Group

Joining the board as newly elected members are Glen Barros, Vic Zaraya (Chief Operating Officer, Concord), David Barnes (Chief Operating Officer, Rhymesayers Entertainment), and Jason Peterson (Chairman & CEO, GoDigital Media Group).

Additionally, Nabil Ayers and Hays Rudolph, along with Tony Alexander (Co-Founder and President, Made in Memphis Entertainment), Steven Hill (Head of North America & Global Marketing, Warp Records), Terry McBride (CEO, Nettwerk Music Group), Louis Posen (Founder & President, Hopeless Records), and Zena White (COO, Partisan Records) have all been re-elected for additional terms.