Carl Thomas Joins Project Admission As A Strategic Advisor

NASHVILLE, TN (CelebrityAccess) — Digital ticket technology platform Project Admission announced the hiring of Carl Thomas as a senior strategic advisor to accelerate growth with clients across live sports and entertainment.

“We are thrilled to welcome Carl to the Project Admission team,” said Stephen Glicken, CEO and co-founder of Project Admission. “His unparalleled insight and proven leadership in navigating complex business landscapes align perfectly with our mission to innovate and simplify the way tickets are bought, sold, and experienced.”

In his new role at Project Admission, Thomas will advise on market expansion, partnership development, and revenue strategy as the company prepares for its next growth phase, aiming to expand its presence across the sports, entertainment, and technology sectors.

Prior to joining Project Admission, Thomas oversaw sales and platform development at ASM Global. His extensive resume includes roles as Chief Revenue Officer of Hookit (now owned by Two Circles), CEO of X-1 Audio, CMO and CRO of Tickets.com, and Senior Vice President at Universal Studios, among others.

“I am excited about this opportunity and look forward to helping Project Admission drive transformation, revenue growth, and innovation across the sports, entertainment, and technology sectors,” Thomas commented. “We are uniquely positioned to elevate the status quo while delivering a seamless and sophisticated user experience for fans, event promoters, and venues.”