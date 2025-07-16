Concord Music Publishing Promotes Tom Coulson-Smith to Vice President, A&R

LONDON (CelebrityAccess) — Concord Music Publishing has promoted Tom Coulson-Smith to the role of Vice President, A&R.

Prior to this promotion, Coulson-Smith served as Senior Director of A&R at Concord, having joined the company in 2020. During his tenure, he has helped sign and develop a diverse roster of artists and songwriters, including Zach Nahome (Olivia Dean, PinkPantheress, Bakar, Celeste, Tendai, Biig Piig), pioneering electronic duo Mount Kimbie, rising rock band Biff Cyro, Ivor Novello nominee Wesley Joseph, Grammy-winning producer Fred Ball, hitmaker Justin Parker, and critically acclaimed artist Yazmin Lacey.

Based in London, Coulson-Smith will continue to report to Kim Frankiewicz, EVP Worldwide A&R at Concord Music Publishing, and will focus on signing and developing talent in the UK and globally.

Before joining Concord, Coulson-Smith was an A&R Manager at Warner/Chappell Music and Imagem, where he previously worked alongside Frankiewicz.

“It is a great honour and privilege to work alongside the inspirational roster of songwriters Concord represents. Their talent is why we get up in the morning. Similarly, I feel very lucky to be surrounded by incredible friends and colleagues every day. Huge shout out to Kim who’s had my back from the very beginning!” Tom Coulson-Smith said.

“Tom’s promotion is truly well-deserved. Over the past decade, he has become a genuine A&R powerhouse who has made an enormous contribution to where Concord sits today – that I am immensely proud of,” Frankiewicz added. “Tom cares deeply—not just about the music, but about the people who create it. His experience proves he is supporting talent with an unwavering, artist-first commitment. This promotion is a reflection of his dedication, sharp instincts, and the real impact he has made on our roster.”