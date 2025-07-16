Fire Severely Damages Tomorrowland Main Stage Days Before Festival Kickoff

BOOM, Belgium (CelebrityAccess) – The main stage of the Tomorrowland electronic music festival in Belgium was seriously damaged in a fire on July 16, just days before the festival was set to begin.

Video footage shared on social media appears to show the stage and its expansive set fully engulfed in flames as firefighters battled the blaze.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by edmtrain (@edmtrain)

Event organizers confirmed the incident in a statement:

“Due to a serious incident and fire on the Tomorrowland Mainstage, our beloved Mainstage has been severely damaged. We can confirm that no one was injured during the incident. We can announce that DreamVille (the campsite) will open tomorrow (Thursday, July 17) as planned and will be ready to welcome all DreamVille visitors. All Global Journey activities in Brussels and Antwerp will take place as scheduled. We are currently focused on finding solutions for the festival weekend (Friday–Sunday). More updates and detailed information will be communicated as soon as possible.”

Police and festival organizers have not yet commented on what may have caused the fire.

Tomorrowland is scheduled to begin on Friday, July 18, and run through Sunday, July 20, with a lineup featuring EDM headliners such as David Guetta, Charlotte De Witte, and Martin Garrix.