LAPD Arrests Suspect in Killing of American Idol Executive Robin Kaye and Husband Thomas Deluca

LOS ANGELES (CelebrityAccess) — The Los Angeles Police Department has made an arrest following the killings of American Idol executive Robin Kaye and her husband, Thomas Deluca, who were both found slain at their Los Angeles home on Monday.

According to the LAPD, the bodies of Kaye and Deluca were discovered after police were called to perform a welfare check at the couple’s home in the 4700 block of White Oak Avenue. A friend had contacted authorities after not hearing from the couple for several days. Upon entering the residence, officers found both victims deceased.

During the investigation, police linked the case to a previous call about a possible burglary at the same residence on July 10. According to a police statement, officers responding to that earlier call were unable to access the interior of the home and found no signs of forced entry. However, investigators now believe the suspect entered the home through an unlocked door and killed the couple during a confrontation after being discovered inside by Kaye and Deluca.

The suspect has been identified as 22-year-old Raymond Boodarian, a resident of Encino, according to the LAPD.