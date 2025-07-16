Maluma And Manager Walter Kolm End 12-Year Partnership

(VIP-NEWS) — The split, confirmed to Billboard and announced on July 15, was described as amicable by both parties.

Maluma, who rose to global prominence during his time with Kolm and WK Entertainment, said he is currently in the process of assembling a new management team. “I want to give myself space and I’m focused on making new music, from my heart,” he told Billboard.

Kolm, who signed Maluma in 2013 when the artist was 19, played a central role in the singer’s rise from a local Colombian act to a global Latin pop figure. Under Kolm’s guidance, Maluma topped charts, collaborated with major international artists, and became the face of several global brands.

Despite the split, both Maluma and Kolm noted that there is no animosity and said they will continue to collaborate on select projects, including a tour in Mexico beginning in August.

Maluma is now focusing on new music and continuing to develop his own label, Royalty Records, which includes rising artist Maisak. A new single, “Bronceado,” is scheduled for release on July 17.

Meanwhile, Kolm continues to expand his management and label ventures. His roster now includes música mexicana artist Xavi, Colombian band Morat, and established names such as Carlos Vives, Wisin, and Prince Royce.