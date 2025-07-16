Music Tectonics Hosts Online Responsible AI Summit July 24

(Hypebot) — AI is shaking up the music world, and it’s time to talk about what that really means for artists, creators, and the industry’s future. Join the free Music Tectonics online Responsible AI Summit July 24th to hear from the minds behind Endel, WaveAI, and more in a real conversation about music and AI.

In lead-up to this year’s conference in Santa Monica, Music Tectonics will host an online event on July 24, 2025 at 11am – 2pm PT with conversations centered around the use of AI as it becomes more deeply embedded in the creation, distribution, and monetization of music.

It’s critical for the industry to proactively address the social, creative, and business implications of AI. The online Responsible AI Summit will feature a panel of experts leading the charge for AI that supports creativity, the value of music, and the future sustainability of the music industry.

Attendees will hear from Marina Guz (Endel), Maya Ackerman (WaveAI), Jesse Buddington (CreateBase), Matt Adell (Musical AI), and Michael Pelczynski (Voice-Swap), and will be invited to participate in a Q&A following the panel.

Register here to join the conversation at the online Responsible AI Summit.

Music Tectonics Conference Timeline

July 24 – Online Responsible AI Summit

11:00 AM – Inputs: Implications of Copyright, AI Training, and Attributions

11:50 AM – Outputs: Creativity, Ownership, and Disruptions

12:35 PM – The Future of Music Culture in the Era of AI

1:20 PM – Audience Q&A

Aug 8 – Pitch Competition Applications close

Sep 11 – Preconference Event – Online

Nov 4 – Music Tectonics Conference: Santa Monica Pier Carousel

Creator Fair

Keynote

Demos

Opening Party

Nov 5 – Music Tectonics Conference: Annenberg Beach House

Keynote

High-Energy Panels

Exhibitors around the Pool

Creative Activations

Startup Pitch Competition Final Round

Pool Party

Nov 6 – Music Tectonics Conference: Expert DOJO

Startup day

Networking & Meetings

Investor & Startup Bootcamp

About Music Tectonics

Music Tectonics was founded to explore the deep seismic shifts that keep the music industry unsettled. Music Tectonics unites music tech innovators across industry boundaries to share insights and get business done. A variety of experiences in unexpected venues offers attendees many opportunities for making meaningful connections, scheduling meetings, and serendipitous encounters. The seventh annual conference returns to Santa Monica, CA, November 4-6, 2025. Join us for three days of programming about the future of music that prepares you to ride the next seismic shifts shaking up the industry.