Peermusic Signs Platinum, Grammy-Nominated Writer/Producer Amish “ADP” Patel

LONDON (CelebrityAccess) – Global independent music publishing company, Peermusic, has signed British writer/producer and recording artist Amish Patel, professionally known as ADP, to a worldwide publishing deal as announced by Ralph W. Peer, Managing Director, U.K., Australasia and Vice President of peermusic’s African and Middle East operations, Peermusic; Harry Knyt, Head of A&R, UK, Peermusic; and Tuff Morgan, Vice President of A&R, Peermusic U.S. The deal was signed in collaboration by peermusic U.K. and peermusic U.S. offices and includes ADP’s select catalog and future works which includes collaborations with the likes of Chris Brown, Hanumankind, Tyga, Big Sean and Marshmello.

ADP emerged into the spotlight as the executive producer behind UK Rap duo Krept & Konan’s debut mixtape Young Kingz in 2013, which hit Top 10 on the U.K. album charts, helping to land Krept & Konan their record deal and altering the industry’s perspective on UK Rap and R&B’s commercial viability. In the years that followed, ADP cemented his name across pop & rhythmic, in the U.K. and internationally. ADP’s production includes work on Dua Lipa’s triple Platinum (3x U.K., 1x U.S.) debut album Want To and and M.I.A.’s US Billboard charting album A.I.M. (“Borders” and “Finally”). It also includes two U.K. Top 10, Platinum singles, Krept & Konan’s “Freak of the Week” and Yungen’s “Bestie” featuring Yxng Bane. ADP also produced “Frustrated” and “If You’re Down” on Chris Brown’s 2x U.S. Platinum album Heartbreak on a Full Moon. He also produced Brown’s “Passing Time” on the deluxe edition of Breezy which was nominated for Best R&B Album at the 65th Annual GRAMMY Awards and hit #4 on U.S. Billboard 200.

ADP has collaborated with Flo Milli, Marshmello, YG, Ava Max, Justine Skye, Rita Ora, Eric Bellinger, Tyga, Fridayy, FLO, Nora Fatehi, Pharrell, Snoop Dogg, Zayn, Charlotte Plank & others. In 2017, ADP put out his first single as a recording artist, “No Good for Me,” featuring rappers Jeremih and Ebenezer.

Ralph W. Peer commented: “Amish’s songs have a magnetic pull. His ability to dip in and out of genres and create songs that become career-defining moments for artists around the world makes him someone that we knew we wanted to be in business with. Signing ADP as a collaborative effort amongst our UK and US offices showcases our unique strength as a global publisher to partner across territories and amplify his incredible talent.”

Knyt commented: “Amish has always been at the inception of shifts in pop music. From MIA, to Krept & Konan, to Chris Brown to now spearheading the South Asian emergence – he finds a way to amalagamate genres, styles and culture. He is an incredibly special creative with a lot more to achieve and I have no doubt his energy and drive will ensure he grows into a producer that has a global impact. The future of what we can accomplish together is exciting and limitless.”

Morgan commented: “Our creative teams are somewhat uniquely situated and empowered to cross-collaborate and do joint signings across offices because Peermusic has that global footprint of 39 offices in 32 countries. It’s hugely important from a creative standpoint to build out a global network of potential collaborators for our writers to connect with, and to build out custom creative strategies with on-the-ground input by creative teams across territories. Amish is the perfect blueprint of why this is so important as his songs break across borders.”

ADP commented: “I’m thrilled to join the peermusic family and to have the support of their global network behind my songs. Ralph, Harry, Tuff and the entire peermusic team have made quick work of setting the pace for what’s to come. We have some exciting projects in the works that I am excited for the world to hear.”

ADP’s journey in music began at the age of fourteen, when he became fascinated with the use of samples and production credits on various records and began downloading drum samples and creating his own beats. His compositions began to touch upon various styles, ranging from hip-hop and R&B to electropop and dance. Furthering his musical education, ADP studied commercial music at the University of Westminster, and while there, worked with a number of producers and artists including Guy Chambers, Conor Maynard, and Tinie Tempah. After completing his degree, ADP forged ahead with his own compositions and landed his first major production credit alongside Steel Banglez on Krept & Konan’s Young Kingz.