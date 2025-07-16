Ricky Skaggs Announces Reopening Of Fully Renovated Skaggs Place Studio

NASHVILLE (CelebrityAccess) – One of Middle Tennessee’s most historic recording studios will soon reopen for business following an extensive renovation. Skaggs Place Studio in Hendersonville, Tennessee — founded by Country Music Hall of Fame member Ricky Skaggs — has been shuttered for the past few years as the music legend renovated the recording space to bring in top-notch technology. It’s officially open for business on July 16.

“I’m so happy that my newly renovated recording studio Skaggs Place is finally ready to open up again,” says Skaggs. “We’ve done so many things to make it a first-class recording studio in the quiet little town of Hendersonville, Tennessee. It was already a studio where many GRAMMY Award-winning projects have been recorded, but with new improvements, like raising the ceiling height to 14 feet, new hardwood floors, amp lockers for live recordings, a new lighting system, a new HVAC system where air falls from overhead down into the room so it’s very quiet, just to name a few. It’s just a cool place to be creative.”

The studio’s history is a storied one. In 1968, The Oak Ridge Boys’ Duane Allen purchased the building. In 1998, Skaggs acquired the space, updating its production quality extensively. Over the years, some of the biggest names in music have recorded in the studio. Artists include Skaggs, Dolly Parton, Charlie Daniels, Peter Frampton, Barry Gibb, Earl Scruggs, Huey Lewis, Doc Watson, Vince Gill, The Oak Ridge Boys, Marty Stuart, Alison Krauss, Bruce Hornsby, John Fogerty, John Anderson, Joan Osborne, Bobby Bare, Martina McBride, Seals & Crofts, the Gaither Vocal Band, Travis Tritt, Patty Loveless and many more.

As the tech world rapidly evolved over the years, Skaggs decided it was time to fully revamp the studio which includes an extensive renovation of its communal spaces, a general technical upgrade, a 14′ ceiling in the live room that will allow expanded video capabilities, as well as newly-constructed mic and amp lockers.

“I’ve been collecting old vintage microphones and outboard tube gear since I first came to Nashville back in 1980, and they all still sound great and are ready to work for a new generation of artists, engineers and producers,” Skaggs explains. “We have Pro Tools and Analog 24 track recording as well.”

Skaggs Place Studio is comprised of several distinctly different recording spaces in a configuration that offers convenient sight lines as well as plentiful interconnectivity between themselves as well as the control room. Much like the studio’s collection of equipment, the environment at Skaggs Place can only be described as a combination of old and new. The ambient yet controllable live room measures 38’x27’ and sports 14’ ceilings. Despite having been extensively renovated, the live room still wears the same signature adorned cypress paneling that Allen installed in 1970. The original Westlake-designed Superior Sound control room has since been converted into a versatile 17’x15’ iso booth, complimented by a 11’x12’ booth and a 10’x6’ booth. Further enhancing the capability of Skaggs Place, the studio also offers four isolated amplifier lockers. With a commanding view of the studio, the 23’x21’ control room serves as a sanctuary for an extensive collection of outboard gear and of course its beloved Amek 9098i console, affectionately known as Dorothy. The studio has been outfitted to support a wide range of work. With its 72-input Amek console, extensive collection of outboard gear and microphones, as well as a diverse array of recording spaces, Skaggs Place offers an ideal environment for tracking, overdubbing, mixing and voiceover sessions.

“The studio has a great live sound, and it’s big enough to record live videos as well,” adds Skaggs. “It’s also spacious enough that string sessions could easily fit into the cutting room. There are lots of old vintage photographs of many of my heroes and major influencers in the music industry. I believe anyone wanting to get away from downtown Nashville will find that Skaggs Place Studio will serve them well. I’m very excited for the future.”

Charlotte Scott, longtime manager of Skaggs, will oversee operations of the studio as General Manager. Sean Badum will serve as Studio Manager/Engineer.

Skaggs Place Studio is located at 329 Rockland Road in Hendersonville.