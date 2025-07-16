Sarah ‘Pixie’ Pickering Named VP Creative & Writer Services, Co-Head Of Sync At Sony Music Publishing

LONDON (CelebrityAccess) Sony Music Publishing announced the promotion of Sarah ‘Pixie’ Pickering to the role of Vice President, Creative & Writer Services, Co-Head of Sync.

In her new role, Pickering will continue to co-lead Sony Music Publishing UK’s Sync division, developing opportunities for the music publisher’s global roster. She will also oversee creative activity for SMP songwriters and catalogs, working across the Sony ecosystem.

Based out of SMP’s London office, Pickering will begin her new duties immediately, continuing to report to Sony Music Publishing’s Co-Managing Director UK Tim Major and President & Co-Managing Director UK, SVP International David Ventura.

“I am delighted to work even closer with our incredible roster of songwriters, creating new opportunities beyond the traditional sync model. The One Sony initiative is something that I’ve felt passionate about for a long time and am thrilled to be able to work towards new and exciting innovative ventures in this space,” Pickering said of her new role.

Pickering first joined EMI Production Music in 2009 as a music consultant, and after relocating to London in 2012, she was elevated to oversee the label’s production music sales team following the company’s merger with EMI. She later joined the commercial sync team at Sony/ATV and was named VP, Creative at the music publisher in 2020.

“We are very excited to promote Pixie into a role that puts her even closer to our songwriters and even more at the center of our mission to create opportunities for them, both inside and outside of the Sony ecosystem. I couldn’t think of anyone more perfect to take this to another level. We know that Pixie will bring her trademark energy, positivity and flair to this challenge and have no doubt that she will continue to shine in this role,” added Tim Major, Co-Managing Director, Sony Music Publishing UK.