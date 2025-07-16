The First Round Of Performers Revealed For The 8th Annual Nashville Songwriter Awards

NASHVILLE, TN (CelebrityAccess) — The Nashville Songwriters Association International (NSAI) has announced the first round of performers for the 8th annual Nashville Songwriter Awards.

Set for September 23, the Nashville Songwriters Awards will return to the historic Ryman Auditorium for a gala event honoring legendary country band Alabama with the Kris Kristofferson Lifetime Achievement Award, while Brenda Lee will receive the NSAI President’s Keystone Award.

The evening will also celebrate the 2025 recipients of Song of the Year, Songwriter of the Year, Songwriter-Artist of the Year, the “10 Songs I Wish I’d Written” awards, and the Legendary Song Award.

The initial lineup of performers announced for the event includes:

Jason Aldean, Kelly Archer, Drew Baldridge, Marc Beeson, Johnny Clawson, Travis Denning, Jessie Jo Dillon, Josh Dorr, Aaron Eshuis, Tyler Hubbard, Lalo Guzman, Cameron Jaymes, Tony Lane, Josh Miller, Lukas Nelson, Tim Nichols, Old Dominion, Josh Phillips, Daniel Ross, Chris Stevens, Kyle Sturrock, Chris Tompkins, Trisha Yearwood, and Jimmy Yeary.

The event is produced annually by the Nashville Songwriters Association International, in partnership with presenting sponsor City National Bank.

Tickets will be available for purchase at Ryman.com beginning at 10:00 a.m. Central on Friday, July 18, 2025.