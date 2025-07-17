Bonnaroo Plots A Return For June 2026

MANCHESTER, TN (CelebrityAccess) — After the cancellation of the 2025 edition of the festival due to flooding earlier this year, Bonnaroo organizers delayed announcing new dates for 2026, raising concerns that the long-running music festival might face permanent cancellation.

However, the team behind Bonnaroo laid those concerns to rest on Thursday, announcing that the event will indeed return in 2026, taking place from June 11–14.

“We have been taking your feedback to heart over the past few weeks as we plan improvements and discuss what’s next for the festival. And now, it’s time to share those plans with you: Bonnaroo will return to the Farm June 11–14, 2026,” organizers said.

In a separate post, they added:

“We appreciate your feedback on future Bonnaroo dates, and we heard you loud and clear that your strong preference is to keep Bonnaroo in June. Weather experts have confirmed that we saw record-setting rainfall this spring and early summer, making what we experienced extremely uncommon. All things considered, our traditional June timeframe remains the most optimal time of year for Bonnaroo.”

Alongside the new dates, Bonnaroo organizers also announced a series of changes aimed at reducing flood risks in the future:

Flood-prone campsites will no longer be used , resulting in a reduced overall festival capacity.

Beginning in 2026, camping entry and programming in the Outeroo area will start on Wednesday .

Festival programming will begin Thursday night with a welcoming party on the What Stage; full stage programming will begin Friday.

The Where In The Woods UFO Stage will be relocated to Centeroo, the main festival grounds.

Organizers also unveiled plans for a multi-million-dollar infrastructure project to improve the festival’s campgrounds and areas affected by this year’s flooding. Improvements include reseeding the property, expanding internal access roads, adding additional drainage, and reinforcing primary waterway runoff routes.