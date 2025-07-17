Connie Francis, Pop Icon Of The 1950s And ’60s, Dies At 87

(CelebrityAccess) — Connie Francis, the beloved pop singer and actor who ruled the charts in the late 1950s and early 1960s with hits like “Who’s Sorry Now” and “Don’t Break the Heart That Loves You,” has died. She was 87.

Her death was announced by longtime publicist Ron Roberts, who shared the news on social media: “It is with a heavy heart and extreme sadness that I inform you of the passing of my dear friend Connie Francis last night. I know that Connie would approve that her fans are among the first to learn of this sad news.”

Francis died overnight on July 16, 2025, in Florida. No official cause of death was given, though reports noted she had recently been hospitalized for pelvic pain, with some sources indicating she suffered a fractured pelvis.

Born Concetta Rosa Marie Franconero in Newark, New Jersey, in 1937, Francis began her career recording demos before signing with MGM Records in 1955. Her first chart appearance came two years later with “The Majesty of Love,” a duet with country singer Marvin Rainwater.

Her breakthrough came in 1958 when “Who’s Sorry Now?” debuted on American Bandstand and quickly climbed the charts, reaching No. 1 in the U.K. and No. 4 in the U.S. She became the first solo female artist to top the Billboard Hot 100 in 1960 with “Everybody’s Somebody’s Fool.”

Over the next decade, Francis released a string of hits that became pop standards, including “My Happiness” (1958), “Lipstick on Your Collar” (1959), “My Heart Has a Mind of Its Own” (1960), “Where the Boys Are” (1961), and “Don’t Break the Heart That Loves You” (1962). In total, she sold more than 100 million records worldwide.

But by the mid-1960s, the British Invasion and shifting musical tastes began to eclipse her commercial dominance.

In November 1974, Francis was raped at knifepoint in a Westbury, New York, motel room. The traumatic assault led her to withdraw from public life for several years. Attempts to revive her career in the early 1980s were interrupted by serious mental health struggles, including multiple hospitalizations. She was eventually diagnosed with post-traumatic stress disorder and bipolar disorder.

Despite these hardships, Francis made a comeback in the 1990s, re-recording her greatest hits and covering classics such as “Are You Lonesome Tonight?” She returned to the stage as well, performing at venues including San Francisco’s Castro Theatre and sharing a Las Vegas residency with Dionne Warwick.

In 2018, she officially announced her retirement from performing, though she remained active in interviews and fan outreach. She had been scheduled to appear at an event in July 2025 with legendary radio host Cousin Brucie, but canceled due to health concerns.

In a final twist of fate, Francis saw renewed interest in her work shortly before her death when her 1962 B-side, “Pretty Little Baby,” went viral on TikTok and streaming platforms, introducing her music to a new generation.

Francis was married four times and adopted one son, Joey Garzilli Jr. She was in a long-term relationship with Tony Ferretti, who passed away in 2022.

“From breaking barriers as the first female singer to top the Billboard Hot 100 in 1960, to going viral on TikTok at 87 with her infectious song ‘Pretty Little Baby,’ Connie Francis led a truly extraordinary life. She gave the world countless, timeless songs and inspired generations with her voice, resilience, and trailblazing spirit. We are deeply saddened by her passing, but take comfort in knowing how joyful and fulfilled she felt in these last few months, as a new generation discovered her music and celebrated her legacy,” said Bruce Resnikoff, President & CEO of UMe.