James Mack Joins The Shalizi Group

LOS ANGELES (CelebrityAccess) — Music industry executive James Mack has joined the music management company The Shalizi Group (TSG), founded by Moe Shalizi.

As part of the deal, Mack will bring his current clients, Snakehips and OMNOM, into the fold and will work alongside Shalizi and Adam Chaves as part of Afrojack‘s management team. He will also contribute to the broader management of the company’s roster.

Mack joins TSG after more than a decade at the promotions agency Listen Up, where, as a co-founder, he oversaw the company’s PR and promotions efforts. During his tenure, he worked with some of the biggest names in EDM, including Avicii, David Guetta, Fisher, Black Coffee, Dom Dolla, Jamie Jones, and more.

“I’m extremely excited to be joining forces with Moe and The Shalizi Group,” said Mack. “Moe’s vision for talent, his creativity, and hustle are very inspiring. He has built an amazing team at The Shalizi Group, offering the roster a unique level of service. I’m looking forward to the incredible work we’ll do together and what the future holds.”

“I’ve worked with James since the beginning of my career, and to have him officially on board as part of the team and culture we’re building at TSG is very exciting,” added Moe Shalizi. “His vision, work ethic, and determination are what have always set him apart, and I couldn’t be more grateful to have him on our team.”