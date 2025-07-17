Josh Ross And Cameron Whitcomb Lead The 2025 CCMA Awards Nominations

KELOWNA, BC (CelebrityAccess) — The Canadian Country Music Association has announced the official list of nominees for the 2025 CCMA Awards presented by TD.

Leading the nominations with six nods each are Josh Ross (Fans’ Choice Award presented by Bud Light, Male Artist of the Year, Entertainer of the Year, Video of the Year, Single of the Year, Musical Collaboration of the Year) and Cameron Whitcomb (Fans’ Choice Award presented by Bud Light, Breakthrough Artist or Group of the Year presented by Birkenstock, Male Artist of the Year, Entertainer of the Year, Songwriter(s) of the Year presented by SOCAN, Single of the Year).

Brett Kissel (Fans’ Choice Award presented by Bud Light, Male Artist of the Year, Ford F-150 Album of the Year, Video of the Year, Single of the Year) and Owen Riegling (Fans’ Choice Award presented by Bud Light, Entertainer of the Year, Ford F-150 Album of the Year, Songwriter(s) of the Year presented by SOCAN, Single of the Year) follow closely with five nominations each.

Other notable nominees include Jade Eagleson, who earned four nominations this year: Fans’ Choice Award presented by Bud Light, Male Artist of the Year, Entertainer of the Year, and Musical Collaboration of the Year. Madeline Merlo also scored three nominations: Female Artist of the Year, Songwriter(s) of the Year presented by SOCAN, and Musical Collaboration of the Year.

The 2025 Canadian Country Music Awards will take place on September 13 at Prospera Place, marking the show’s first-ever stop in Kelowna.

Comedian, actor, and cultural icon Tom Green has been announced as the host. The show will be broadcast live on CTV, CTV.ca, and the CTV app, with next-day streaming available on Crave.

The awards gala will serve as the anchor event for Canada’s Country Music Week, which kicks off in Kelowna on Wednesday, September 10, with live performances from Canadian country artists including Madeline Merlo and Tyler Joe Miller, Sacha and Restless Road, Dallas Smith and Alexandra Kay, Thelma & James, and Cameron Whitcomb, with additional performers to be announced.