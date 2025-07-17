SoundCloud Adds SMS Artist To Fan Text Messages Via Subtext

(Hypebot) — SoundCloud adds SMS direct artist to fan text Messages via a partnership with Subtext. With socials delivering lower and lower response rates, SMS text messaging offers another way to connect with fans.

Subtext is now part of the suite of benefits for SoundCloud Artist Pro users. Artists can now launch their own Subtext line and text fans directly, sending one-to-many texts with optional 1:1 replies.

Subtext claims 98% open rates and 33.64% click-through rates in music campaigns which exceeds most social and email benchmarks. That’s also 38 times higher than Instagram feed ads’ peak CTR of 0.88%.

SoundCloud adds SMS: Cost Breakdown

As on any platform, SMS comes at a cost. SoundCloud offers a 41% discount for Subtext at $41.25/mo (billed annually) to launch a channel and with up to 10,000 text messages monthly.

“By combining Subtext’s powerful SMS platform with SoundCloud’s cultural influence and vibrant artist community, this partnership is redefining how artists connect with their audiences,” said Mike Donoghue, CEO and Cofounder of Subtext. “Subtext gives artists a direct line to fans – fostering authentic conversations, richer relationships, and new opportunities for monetization.”

“SoundCloud is where community thrives – fans and artists connect directly, influence culture in real time, and shape what’s next in music,” said Devi Mahadevia, Chief Growth Officer at SoundCloud. “Partnering with Subtext adds a powerful new layer to that connection, giving artists the ability to scale personal, one-to-one relationships through direct SMS messaging – all while protecting their privacy. It’s another way we’re helping creators build lasting fan relationships and grow their careers on their own terms.”

Other Subtext clients include Sony Music, BMG, and mTheory and artists like Barbara Streisand, dJo, Jelly Roll, and Idina Menzel.

Bruce Houghton is the Founder and Editor of Hypebot, a Senior Advisor at Bandsintown, a Berklee College Of Music professor and founder of the Skyline Artists Agency