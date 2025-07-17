The Steve Miller Band Cancels All Upcoming Shows Due To Dangerous Weather

(CelebrityAccess) — The Steve Miller Band announced the cancellation of all upcoming live performances, citing dangerous weather conditions.

“The combination of extreme heat, unpredictable flooding, tornadoes, hurricanes, and massive forest fires make these risks for you, our audience, the band, and the crew unacceptable… So… You can blame it on the weather… The tour is cancelled.”

The statement went on to hint that the band may not tour again.

“Don’t know where, don’t know when but we hope to see you all again. Wishing you all peace, love, and happiness. Please take care of each other,” the statement added.

The band was currently on tour in North America before the abrupt cancellation, performing at amphitheaters and state fairs. The canceled dates include scheduled performances at the Jones Beach Theater, the New York State Fair in Syracuse, and the PNC Bank Center in Holmdel, New Jersey, among others.

A member of the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame, Miller, now 81, founded the Steve Miller Band in San Francisco in 1976. The group went on to record hits such as the iconic “The Joker,” “Fly Like An Eagle,” and “Rock’n Me,” among others.