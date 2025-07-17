Tomorrowland To Proceed After Losing Their Main Stage In Massive Fire

BOOM, Belgium (CelebrityAccess) — Organizers of Belgium’s Tomorrowland Festival have confirmed that the event will proceed as planned, despite a fire that destroyed the festival’s iconic Mainstage just hours before gates were set to open.

According to organizers, some details are still being finalized. They outlined two possible scenarios for the electronic dance music festival, which is scheduled to take place this weekend:

SCENARIO 1:

If the Mainstage area can be secured and a temporary setup completed in time, the festival grounds will open as planned for all visitors and ticket types.

SCENARIO 2:

If full visitor capacity cannot be accommodated safely, DreamVille (the festival’s campsite) and the main festival grounds will operate as two separate zones on Friday. In this case:

The Gathering Stage at DreamVille will host the Mainstage artists originally scheduled for Friday, July 18.

DreamVille visitors will not be able to access the main festival grounds.

The festival grounds (excluding the Mainstage) will remain open to all other attendees, including Friday Day Pass holders, Global Journey Hotel Package guests, and Full Madness Pass holders.

In a separate statement, organizers added:

“We are still devastated, but the support we’re receiving from all over the world and the energy and joy of the visitors at DreamVille today are truly heartwarming. Meanwhile, hundreds of people are working tirelessly at the Mainstage area to ensure we can open the gates tomorrow. It’s a race against time, but we’re doing this together with the best and most amazing people in the world.”

Organizers confirmed that the Mainstage and its elaborate set were a total loss but emphasized that all other stages and festival areas were unaffected.

This is not the first time Tomorrowland has experienced a Mainstage fire. A similar incident occurred during the festival’s Spanish expansion in Barcelona in 2017.