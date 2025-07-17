Veteran Agent Bill Hutchison Joins Atomic Music Group

COLUMBUS, OH (CelebrityAccess) — Atomic Music Group announced the addition of veteran talent executive Bill Hutchison to its team of music agents.

According to AMG, Hutchison joins the agency with his full roster of clients, including Peter Case, The Plimsouls, Peter Holsapple, Stan Ridgway, and The Silos, among others.

Hutchison joins Atomic Music Group from Mongrel Music, an independent talent agency he founded in 2023. His resume also includes a role as President of the indie label and artist management company, Bandloop, and Hutchison Management & Booking, a company he founded and oversaw for more than 3 decades.