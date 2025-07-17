Wixen Music Publishing Signs The Noted Producer Hector Delgado

LOS ANGELES (CelebrityAccess) — Los Angeles-based Wixen Music Publishing announced the signing of Hector Delgado, the Grammy-nominated producer, songwriter, and collaborator of rapper A$AP Rocky.

Delgado left his mark on many of Rocky’s most iconic tracks, including “L$D,” “A$AP Forever,” “Praise the Lord (Da Shine),” “Purity,” “Fashion Killa,” “Fukk Sleep,” “Sundress,” “Excuse Me,” and many more.

He’s also worked with artists such as Tyler The Creator, Lana Del Rey, 21 Savage, Frank Ocean, Skepta, French Montana, Selena Gomez, and FKA Twigs, among others.

“It’s a huge honor to be working with Hector towards sharing his talents with other artists,” says company founder Randall Wixen. “We and the team in London will be exploring collaborations that can garner even more exposure to his amazing talent for bringing out the best in major artists.”