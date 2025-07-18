Noah Kahan Announces Out of the Blue Festival’s Return to Cancun in 2026

CANCUN, Mexico (CelebrityAccess) — Noah Kahan has announced plans to bring his curated Out of the Blue Festival back to Cancun for a third year. The festival will feature four nights of music at Moon Palace Resort in Riviera Cancún, Mexico, from January 8-11, 2026.

For 2026, Kahan will be joined by an impressive lineup of friends and special guests, including new folk legends Mumford & Sons, along with Role Model, flipturn, Gigi Perez, Sam Barber, Leif Vollebekk, Goldford, and Cassandra Coleman, with more to be announced soon.

“Honored to be hosting Out of the Blue Festival this year, we’re gonna have so many amazing artists and friends playing on the beach.”

In addition to music, the destination festival will feature sunrise DJ sets, artist-curated activities, and daily beachfront yoga and wellness programming. Guests can also explore the Yucatán’s natural and cultural attractions, such as the ruins at Chichén Itzá, dive cenotes, and sailing excursions.

All-inclusive packages will go on sale Wednesday, July 23, 2025, at 1:00 p.m. ET via www.outofthebluefestival.com.